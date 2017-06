FOLSOM — Folsom police are investigating the circumstances surrounding a man’s body found near a creek in Folsom.

The body was discovered around 7:30 a.m. in a wooded area next to a creek near East Bidwell Street and Blue Ravine Road.

There were no obvious signs of foul play.

The victim’s ID and cause of death will be determined by the coroner.

