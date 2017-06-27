Sacramento County Sheriff’s Deputy Shot at Light Rail Station Near Watt, I-80; Search Continues for Suspect

SACRAMENTO — A Sacramento County sheriff’s deputy was shot in the face at a Sacramento light rail station on Tuesday evening.

The shooting happened on the light rail station platform at Watt and Interstate 80. The deputy was assigned to the light rail detail. It is not known how long he worked for the agency.

Law enforcement are still searching for the shooting suspect. They have a perimeter set up around the Red Roof Inn on Watt Avenue, where they believe the suspect is holed up in a room.

The deputy was transported to Mercy San Juan hospital. The deputy’s condition is not known, but the sheriff’s department says he was talking when he was transported to the hospital.

The deputy originally called in reporting an altercation with the suspect. It is not known how the altercation began or why it escalated. Responding officers got to the scene within minutes.

Watt Avenue is expected to be shut down in the area for several hours. People are asked to avoid the area.

Light rail service in the area has been stopped.

Stay with FOX40 and FOX40.com for updates on this developing story.