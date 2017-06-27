Raley Field Shows Off Sustainability Efforts During Green Sports Alliance Summit

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST SACRAMENTO -- Special bins for recycling, solar panels to cut down on electricity costs, even a garden -- each can be found at Raley Field as the baseball park aims to minimize its carbon footprint.

"Any time you have so many people coming to one place, you obtain a lot of waste. The more we can do to educate people and venues on how to eliminate that in a productive manner it's just better for everybody," said Chip Maxson, general manager of Raley Field.

In 2015, Raley Field installed its Green Acres Garden. Since then, they've donated 700 pounds of strawberries, tomatoes, apples and corn to Raley's Food for Families program.

And just last month they teamed up with Bogle Vineyards to grow a ball park vineyard -- they'll eventually use the grapes for wine sold in the venue.

"This stadium is absolutely phenomenal. The one thing that sticks home with me is of course the vineyard and the garden, which I think are amazing," said Jana Brooks with Oriole Park in Baltimore.

Sports complex employees from around the country -- here for the Green Sports Alliance Summit -- were impressed as they toured the West Sacramento ball park.

Brooks says Raley Field is on the right path and hopes more sports venues can aim to do the same.

"It's social responsibility. It's just the right thing to do. And sports venues have a large capacity, a large reach," Brooks said.