Sacramento Kings Dance Auditions

Simone is chatting with Isela from the Sacramento Kings about dance auditions on July 17 and 18 at the Sleep Train Arena. The Kings are looking for spirited women, 18 or older, who can pick up jazz and hip-hop moves. Experience is not necessary.

Registration begins at 4 p.m. and official tryouts start at 5 p.m.

The dance auditions are free of charge; all dancers are asked to bring a head shot, resume and specific dance clothing.

There are three cuts. The final callbacks will be on the second day of tryouts Tuesday, July 18.

Interested dancers should attend the Kings Dance Clinic at the Sleep Train Arena on June 27 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m costing $25.

For more information about the tryout checklist click HERE.

This report was filed by Intern Ashley Caldwell.