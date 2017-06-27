Two Male Suspects Wanted for Double Homicide in Stockton

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STOCKTON -- The Stockton police department is investigating a double homicide after two victims were found shot outside a local bar.

Around 2:15 a.m. Tuesday officers responded to the 1800 block of W. Charter Way where they located the male and female victims.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene and the man was taken to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Authorities are looking for two Hispanic male suspects.

Stockton police ask anyone with information to call 209-937-8377.