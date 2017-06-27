Stockton Police Vehicle Hit with Gunfire, Detectives Search for Shooter

STOCKTON — Police in Stockton say one of their patrol vehicles was struck by gunfire late Monday night along Acacia Street, near Dameron Hospital.

Investigators say the patrol SUV was hit around 11 p.m., when officers tried to pull a car over. Police said the passenger opened fire, hitting their patrol vehicle and a stop sign.

The officers chased the car, but it got away. A short time later, a police sergeant spotted the vehicle and pull it over near Center Street and Webber Avenue where the car again fired on officers.

No one was injured.

Police Chief Eric Jones said officers did not return fire at either scene.

Audio from the officers’ radio includes gunfire in the background and officers calmly describing the situation.

https://tribfox40.files.wordpress.com/2017/06/img_1973-mp4.m4a https://tribfox40.files.wordpress.com/2017/06/stockton-police-shooting-audio.mp3

Investigators did not release a description of the car or the suspects inside.

Ashley Caldwell contributed to this report.