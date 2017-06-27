“What Cheer House” Reopens After 40 Years

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Sarah is Old Sacramento getting a look at the "What Cheer House" as they prepare to reopen. The "What Cheer House" - a California Historical Landmark - was built in 1852 and was originally utilized as a hotel but had to be reconstructed in 1977 after a huge fire. After 40 years, the building is reopening as a 5,000 square foot office space on the third floor. It includes a conference room and European kitchen. This is the first time the office space has become available for rent since the building’s reconstruction.

The House is open to the public for tours from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesday.