Where Are You Allowed to Buy and Use Fireworks?

SACRAMENTO — As the Fourth of July approaches, it’s important to remember which communities allow you to buy and use state-approved fireworks.
It’s also important to set off fireworks on pavement, away from anything that could easily catch fire like dry grass.
See a list, organized by county, below:
Sacramento County
- Citrus Heights
- Elk Grove
- Elverta
- Folsom
- Galt
- Isleton
- Rancho Cordova
- North Highlands
- Carmichael
- Fair Oaks
- Antelope
- Rio Linda
- Sacramento
- Sacramento County
- Walnut Grove
San Joaquin County
- Lodi
- Ripon
- Tracy
- Vernalis
- Escalon
- Manteca
- Lathrop
- Stockton
Stanislaus County
- Ceres
- Denair
- Empire
- Hughson
- Keyes
- Modesto
- Newman
- Oakdale
- Patterson
- Riverbank
- Salida
- Stanislaus County
- Turlock
- Waterford
- Westley
Placer County
- Lincoln
- Rocklin
- Roseville
Solano County
- Dixon
- Rio Vista
- Suisun City
Yolo County
- Esparto
- Knights Landing
- Madison
- West Sacramento
- Willow Oak
- Winters
- Woodland
Yuba County
- Linda
- Marysville
- Olivehurst
- Wheatland
- Yuba County
Sutter County
- East Nicholaus
- Live Oak
- Sutter
- Sutter County
- Yuba City
Amador County
- Ione
- Jackson
- Plymouth
- Sutter Creek
Butte County
- Gridley
- Oroville
Calaveras County
- Angels Camp
- Calaveras County
- Murphys
- San Andreas
- Valley Springs
- Copperopolis
- Mokelumne Hill
Colusa County
- Arbuckle
- Colusa
- Maxwell
- Williams