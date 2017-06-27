Where Are You Allowed to Buy and Use Fireworks?

SACRAMENTO — As the Fourth of July approaches, it’s important to remember which communities allow you to buy and use state-approved fireworks.

It’s also important to set off fireworks on pavement, away from anything that could easily catch fire like dry grass.

See a list, organized by county, below:

Sacramento County

Citrus Heights

Elk Grove

Elverta

Folsom

Galt

Isleton

Rancho Cordova

North Highlands

Carmichael

Fair Oaks

Antelope

Rio Linda

Sacramento

Walnut Grove

San Joaquin County

Lodi

Ripon

Tracy

Vernalis

Escalon

Manteca

Lathrop

Stockton

Stanislaus County

Ceres

Denair

Empire

Hughson

Keyes

Modesto

Newman

Oakdale

Patterson

Riverbank

Salida

Turlock

Waterford

Westley

Placer County

Lincoln

Rocklin

Roseville

Solano County

Dixon

Rio Vista

Suisun City

Yolo County

Esparto

Knights Landing

Madison

West Sacramento

Willow Oak

Winters

Woodland

Yuba County

Linda

Marysville

Olivehurst

Wheatland

Sutter County

East Nicholaus

Live Oak

Sutter

Yuba City

Amador County

Ione

Jackson

Plymouth

Sutter Creek

Butte County

Gridley

Oroville

Calaveras County

Angels Camp

Murphys

San Andreas

Valley Springs

Copperopolis

Mokelumne Hill

Colusa County

Arbuckle

Colusa

Maxwell

Williams

To see the rest of the counties in California, click here.