Where Are You Allowed to Buy and Use Fireworks?

SACRAMENTO — As the Fourth of July approaches, it’s important to remember which communities allow you to buy and use state-approved fireworks.

It’s also important to set off fireworks on pavement, away from anything that could easily catch fire like dry grass.

See a list, organized by county, below:

Sacramento County

  • Citrus Heights
  • Elk Grove
  • Elverta
  • Folsom
  • Galt
  • Isleton
  • Rancho Cordova
  • North Highlands
  • Carmichael
  • Fair Oaks
  • Antelope
  • Rio Linda
  • Sacramento
  • Sacramento County
  • Walnut Grove

San Joaquin County

  • Lodi
  • Ripon
  • Tracy
  • Vernalis
  • Escalon
  • Manteca
  • Lathrop
  • Stockton

Stanislaus County

  • Ceres
  • Denair
  • Empire
  • Hughson
  • Keyes
  • Modesto
  • Newman
  • Oakdale
  • Patterson
  • Riverbank
  • Salida
  • Stanislaus County
  • Turlock
  • Waterford
  • Westley

Placer County

  • Lincoln
  • Rocklin
  • Roseville

Solano County

  • Dixon
  • Rio Vista
  • Suisun City

Yolo County

  • Esparto
  • Knights Landing
  • Madison
  • West Sacramento
  • Willow Oak
  • Winters
  • Woodland

Yuba County 

  • Linda
  • Marysville
  • Olivehurst
  • Wheatland
  • Yuba County

Sutter County

  • East Nicholaus
  • Live Oak
  • Sutter
  • Sutter County
  • Yuba City

Amador County     

  • Ione
  • Jackson
  • Plymouth
  • Sutter Creek

Butte County

  • Gridley
  • Oroville

Calaveras County

  • Angels Camp
  • Calaveras County
  • Murphys
  • San Andreas
  • Valley Springs
  • Copperopolis
  • Mokelumne Hill

Colusa County

  • Arbuckle
  • Colusa
  • Maxwell
  • Williams

To see the rest of the counties in California, click here.