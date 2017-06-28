B Street Theatre Project to Receive $1.9 Million From State Budget

SACRAMENTO — The State of California’s budget contains $1.9 million for the Sofia Tsakopoulos Center for the Arts, the new performing arts center for the B Street Theatre.

“The B Street Theater is one of our community’s great cultural treasures and I am thrilled that we were able to secure $1.9 million toward the construction of a new building,” State Senator Dr. Richard Pan said.

The money will be used to complete construction of the theatre with aspects that had to be pulled from the plans when construction began last summer due to budget constraints.

“The B Street will now be ready to best serve our region’s children when the new theatre opens in early 2018 and will be one of our region’s top cultural amenities,” Buck Busfield, founder of B Street Theatre, said.

The 48,000 square foot complex will be on Capitol Avenue and 27th Street, and will include two theaters, a restaurant and an open-air courtyard for receptions.

Kyle Dowd filed this report.