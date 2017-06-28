Calaveras County Sheriff’s Website Hacked to Display Pro-ISIS Messages

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN ANDREAS -- The Calaveras County Sheriff's Department website was taken down Wednesday morning after it appeared to have been hacked to show a pro-ISIS message.

The group claiming responsibility for the hack is known as Team System DZ.

"We were notified this morning that our website was hacked," sheriff's Sergeant Anthony Eberhardt said. "We notified our county web tech services and it was pulled."

County officials would not say how long the site displayed the images, but the site was taken down around 8 a.m.

Recently, Team System DZ claimed responsibility for hacking other government websites, including Ohio Governor John Kasich's website.

"They're supposed to be protecting us and, you know, if they can't even protect their websites, I don't know," Calaveras County resident Mike Taylor said.

Still, Sergeant Eberhardt says people have no reason to worry.

"I don't believe at this time there is anything to worry about," he said. "It's obviously one of those things we will look at and try to figure out what's the source."