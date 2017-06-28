Deadly Crash the Latest in String of Tragedies for Roseville School District

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROSEVILLE -- Roseville Joint High School District has had their Crisis Response Team at both Oakmont and Adelante High Schools this week to help students and families deal with the death of two teenagers this week.

On Sunday, 18-year-old Nick Doepken was killed in a roll-over crash in Placer County when the jeep he was driving, along with two friends, went off the road and down an embankment. Doepken, who wasn't wearing a seat belt according to the CHP report, was ejected and died from his injuries at the scene. His two friends only suffered minor injuries.

Doepken's father, a paramedic supervisor in Yolo County, was working and got a call from his other son, Nathan (Nick's twin), who said there was an accident. Kurt Doepken was able to look at the CHP incident reports and saw the one his son was in, and that there was a fatality.

Nick attended Oakmont for two years, and finished just a few weeks ago by graduating from Adelante, a continuation school in Roseville.

Also this week, the district announced that another student with ties to Oakmont had committed suicide.

Back in October, two other Oakmont students died just a day apart. Four teenagers with ties to Oakmont have died in the last nine months.