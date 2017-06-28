Deputy Shot was Picked to Enforce Sacramento RT Security

SACRAMENTO — Sacramento County Sheriff’s Deputy Alex Ladwig was hand picked to join a Regional Transit security team after only four years on the force, his supervisor said.

Tuesday evening, Ladwig was shot in the face by a man who had gotten a hold of the deputy’s weapon during a fight on the light rail platform along Watt Avenue near Interstate 80. The suspect was later identified as 27-year-old Nicory Spann. Spann was taken into custody after a lengthy standoff at the nearby Red Roof Inn and booked for attempted murder of a peace officer.

Ladwig is now recovering in the hospital.

The deputy’s colleagues describe him as a “jokester” and a fun guy — a reason why coworkers gravitate toward him. He and his wife lived in Folsom.

Ladwig was working an extra shift Tuesday when he was shot.

Regional Transit said Ladwig was assigned specifically to patrol the Watt/I-80 station. Two transit officers have now been permanently assigned to the station “to maintain a uniformed presence.”

A GoFundMe campaign has raised thousands of dollars for Ladwig in less than a day.