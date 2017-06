NORTH HIGHLANDS — Fire crews are investigating a house fire that left a garage damaged in North Highlands .

The fire on Storrow Way was called in by the home owner at around 3:45 a.m.

When Sacramento Metro Fire arrived they could see smoke coming from the garage. Crews were able to put the fire out within minutes.

Flames were contained to the back of the garage.

The cause of the fire is not yet known but investigators have ruled out arson.

No injuries were reported.