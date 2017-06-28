FlingGolf at Haggin Oaks

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Gary is out at Haggin Oaks Golf Course playing the new game "FlingGolf."

FlingGolf™ is an exciting new sport and awesome alternative to golf that can be played on a golf course, with a golf ball, alongside golfers and scored the same way as golf. You only need one FlingStick™ for every type of shot. No need to lug around a cumbersome golf bag.

If you like lacrosse, baseball, or hockey and want to experience a more active, athletic style of play then traditional golf, then FlingGolf is the real deal. Most people can easily learn the sport in a matter of minutes