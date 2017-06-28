Fourth of July Events Around Our Area

Posted 2:45 PM, June 28, 2017, by , Updated at 01:06PM, June 28, 2017

Here is a list of some of the events happening on Fourth of July weekend and on the Fourth of July.

Auburn Family 4th

  • Activities begin at 4:00 pm, parade starts at 7:00 pm, fireworks start at 9:40 pm
  • Gold Country Fairgrounds
  • 1273 High St, Auburn, CA 95603
  • Free admission
  • Events: Food, live music, bounce houses and more

El Dorado Annual Fourth of July Family Blast

  • Gates open at 4:00 pm, live music from 6:00 pm to 10:00 pm and fireworks start at dark
  • El Dorado County Fairgrounds
  • 100 Placerville Dr, Placerville, CA 95667
  • Admission: $3 per person (kids under six years old are free)
  • Parking is $6 in the tiers, $15 on the grounds which includes gate admission for up to 6 people, $45 for RV’s
  • Activities for kids include hay mazes, bounce houses and water slides (with $7 wristband) and more
  • Food and beverages for purchase
  • For more info contact  (530) 621-5860 or visit http://eldoradocountyfair.org/blast.html

Elk Grove 21st Annual Salute to the Red, White and Blue

  • July 4th, 4:00 pm – 10:00 pm
  • Fireworks 9:30 pm
  • Elk Grove Regional Park
  • 9950 Elk Grove –Florin Rd. in Elk Grove, CA
  • Admission: free; parking: $10
  • Events: roaming entertainment, a pie-eating contest, live entertainment, and more

Folsom Pro Rodeo

  • July 1st – 3rd
  • Gates open at 6:00 pm, Grand Entry at 7:30 pm, fireworks at 9:30 pm, live music at 10:00 pm
  • Dan Russell Rodeo Arena
  • Admission: $21.50 adults/$15.50 children/seniors.

Folsom Firecracker

  • 10K Run at 7:30 am
  • 5K Run/Walk at 7:45 am
  • Entry fees for the 5K run/walk and 10 K run: $30 (late registration)
  • Lake Natoma Bike Trails
  • (Start is at 145 Parkshore Dr., Folsom, CA 95630)

Fourth of July Celebration (Modesto Independence Day Parade)

  • 9:30 am
  • Downtown Modesto
  • Admission: free
  • Those who were born on July 4, ages 1-100 years old, are encouraged to contact a parade representative to be part of a birthday float
  • Contact: (209) 681-4925; http://www.modestojulyparade.com/index.html

Modesto 4th of July All American Festival

  • 11:00 am to 3:00 pm
  • Tenth Street Plaza
  • 1010 10th Street
  • Activities: live music, food and craft booths
  • For questions call Anthony Butera at (209) 315-5245

Rancho Cordova July 4th 5k

  • July 3rd – 4th
  • 9:00 am
  • Start: Hagan Park
  • Finish: Mills Middle School
  • Admission: $2.00
  • Parking: $10
  • Included with registration are a race packet, two free passes to the 4th of July festival and firework show, free parking, a T-shirt, race bib and finisher coin
  • Prize: 1st place male and female win $100

Rancho Cordova Fourth of July Celebration

  • July 3 – 4th (Mon. from 4 pm – 11 pm; Tue. from 12 pm – 11 pm)
  • Hagan Park
  • 2197 Chase Dr., Rancho Cordova, CA 95670
  • Admission info: $2 per day; Children (0-5): free; parking $10
  • For more info, contact (916) 273-5704

Run Crime Out of Roseville 5k

  • 7:20 am
  • Royer Park
  • 110 Park Dr., Roseville, CA 95678
  • Late Registration: Adults – $30; Children under age 16 – $25; 5-member team – $125
  •  PACKET PICK UP -Monks Cellar, 240 Vernon St. Roseville, CA 95678, Saturday, July 1st 12:00 pm – 3:00 pm
  • The register, click the link on the event website: http://rosevillecrimestoppers.org/run/http://runcrimeoutofroseville.com/

Roseville 4th of July Parade

Roseville Fireworks

  • Gates open at 5:00 pm; fireworks start at 9:30 pm
  • Placer County Fairgrounds
  • 800 All America City Blvd., Roseville, CA 95678
  • Admission is free; parking is $5
  • For more info,  visit the website: http://roseville.ca.us/events/4th_of_july_celebration.asp

16th Annual Arden Arcade Spirit of Freedom Parade

SactoMoFo 4th of July Parade Pocket

  • 10:00 am – 2:00 pm
  • Garcia Bend Park
  • 7654 Pocket Rd, Sacramento, CA 95831
  • Food truck event with a patriotic parade, live music and more

Fourth on the Field at Raley Field

  • 6:00 pm – 10:00 pm, fireworks start at 9:30 pm
  • 400 Ballpark Dr, West Sacramento, CA 95691
  • General admission is $10, Legacy Club tickets (21 and up) are $15, Children 12 and under are $5
  • Events: Live music, hot-dog-eating and push-up contests

Lights on Tahoe South Fireworks