Fourth of July Events Around Our Area

Here is a list of some of the events happening on Fourth of July weekend and on the Fourth of July.

Auburn Family 4th

Activities begin at 4:00 pm, parade starts at 7:00 pm, fireworks start at 9:40 pm

Gold Country Fairgrounds

1273 High St, Auburn, CA 95603

Free admission

Events: Food, live music, bounce houses and more

El Dorado Annual Fourth of July Family Blast

Gates open at 4:00 pm, live music from 6:00 pm to 10:00 pm and fireworks start at dark

El Dorado County Fairgrounds

100 Placerville Dr, Placerville, CA 95667

Admission: $3 per person (kids under six years old are free)

Parking is $6 in the tiers, $15 on the grounds which includes gate admission for up to 6 people, $45 for RV’s

Activities for kids include hay mazes, bounce houses and water slides (with $7 wristband) and more

Food and beverages for purchase

For more info contact (530) 621-5860 or visit http://eldoradocountyfair.org/blast.html

Elk Grove 21st Annual Salute to the Red, White and Blue

July 4th, 4:00 pm – 10:00 pm

Fireworks 9:30 pm

Elk Grove Regional Park

9950 Elk Grove –Florin Rd. in Elk Grove, CA

Admission: free; parking: $10

Events: roaming entertainment, a pie-eating contest, live entertainment, and more

Folsom Pro Rodeo

July 1st – 3rd

Gates open at 6:00 pm, Grand Entry at 7:30 pm, fireworks at 9:30 pm, live music at 10:00 pm

Dan Russell Rodeo Arena

Admission: $21.50 adults/$15.50 children/seniors.

Folsom Firecracker

10K Run at 7:30 am

5K Run/Walk at 7:45 am

Entry fees for the 5K run/walk and 10 K run: $30 (late registration)

Lake Natoma Bike Trails

(Start is at 145 Parkshore Dr., Folsom, CA 95630)

Fourth of July Celebration (Modesto Independence Day Parade)

9:30 am

Downtown Modesto

Admission: free

Those who were born on July 4, ages 1-100 years old, are encouraged to contact a parade representative to be part of a birthday float

Contact: (209) 681-4925; http://www.modestojulyparade.com/index.html

Modesto 4th of July All American Festival

11:00 am to 3:00 pm

Tenth Street Plaza

1010 10th Street

Activities: live music, food and craft booths

For questions call Anthony Butera at (209) 315-5245

Rancho Cordova July 4th 5k

July 3rd – 4th

9:00 am

Start: Hagan Park

Finish: Mills Middle School

Admission: $2.00

Parking: $10

Included with registration are a race packet, two free passes to the 4th of July festival and firework show, free parking, a T-shirt, race bib and finisher coin

Prize: 1st place male and female win $100

Rancho Cordova Fourth of July Celebration

July 3 – 4 th (Mon. from 4 pm – 11 pm; Tue. from 12 pm – 11 pm)

(Mon. from 4 pm – 11 pm; Tue. from 12 pm – 11 pm) Hagan Park

2197 Chase Dr., Rancho Cordova, CA 95670

Admission info: $2 per day; Children (0-5): free; parking $10

For more info, contact (916) 273-5704

Run Crime Out of Roseville 5k

7:20 am

Royer Park

110 Park Dr., Roseville, CA 95678

Late Registration: Adults – $30; Children under age 16 – $25; 5-member team – $125

PACKET PICK UP -Monks Cellar, 240 Vernon St. Roseville, CA 95678, Saturday, July 1st 12:00 pm – 3:00 pm

The register, click the link on the event website: http://rosevillecrimestoppers.org/run/http://runcrimeoutofroseville.com/

Roseville 4th of July Parade

9:00 am

Riverside, Vernon and Douglas Intersection

Admission is free

Arrive early for parking; for more details and info visit http://www.roseville.ca.us/communications/4th_of_july_celebration.asp

Roseville Fireworks

Gates open at 5:00 pm; fireworks start at 9:30 pm

Placer County Fairgrounds

800 All America City Blvd., Roseville, CA 95678

Admission is free; parking is $5

For more info, visit the website: http://roseville.ca.us/events/4th_of_july_celebration.asp

16th Annual Arden Arcade Spirit of Freedom Parade

July 4th

9:30 am

Fulton – El Camino Recreation and Park District at Howe Park in Sacramento

Admission is free

Phone: (916) 927-3802; http://www.fecrecpark.com/wp/special-events/fly-fishing-clinic/

SactoMoFo 4th of July Parade Pocket

10:00 am – 2:00 pm

Garcia Bend Park

7654 Pocket Rd, Sacramento, CA 95831

Food truck event with a patriotic parade, live music and more

Fourth on the Field at Raley Field

6:00 pm – 10:00 pm, fireworks start at 9:30 pm

400 Ballpark Dr, West Sacramento, CA 95691

General admission is $10, Legacy Club tickets (21 and up) are $15, Children 12 and under are $5

Events: Live music, hot-dog-eating and push-up contests

Lights on Tahoe South Fireworks