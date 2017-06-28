Fourth of July Events Around Our Area

Here is a list of some of the events happening on Fourth of July weekend and on the Fourth of July.
Auburn Family 4th
- Activities begin at 4:00 pm, parade starts at 7:00 pm, fireworks start at 9:40 pm
- Gold Country Fairgrounds
- 1273 High St, Auburn, CA 95603
- Free admission
- Events: Food, live music, bounce houses and more
El Dorado Annual Fourth of July Family Blast
- Gates open at 4:00 pm, live music from 6:00 pm to 10:00 pm and fireworks start at dark
- El Dorado County Fairgrounds
- 100 Placerville Dr, Placerville, CA 95667
- Admission: $3 per person (kids under six years old are free)
- Parking is $6 in the tiers, $15 on the grounds which includes gate admission for up to 6 people, $45 for RV’s
- Activities for kids include hay mazes, bounce houses and water slides (with $7 wristband) and more
- Food and beverages for purchase
- For more info contact (530) 621-5860 or visit http://eldoradocountyfair.org/blast.html
Elk Grove 21st Annual Salute to the Red, White and Blue
- July 4th, 4:00 pm – 10:00 pm
- Fireworks 9:30 pm
- Elk Grove Regional Park
- 9950 Elk Grove –Florin Rd. in Elk Grove, CA
- Admission: free; parking: $10
- Events: roaming entertainment, a pie-eating contest, live entertainment, and more
Folsom Pro Rodeo
- July 1st – 3rd
- Gates open at 6:00 pm, Grand Entry at 7:30 pm, fireworks at 9:30 pm, live music at 10:00 pm
- Dan Russell Rodeo Arena
- Admission: $21.50 adults/$15.50 children/seniors.
Folsom Firecracker
- 10K Run at 7:30 am
- 5K Run/Walk at 7:45 am
- Entry fees for the 5K run/walk and 10 K run: $30 (late registration)
- Lake Natoma Bike Trails
- (Start is at 145 Parkshore Dr., Folsom, CA 95630)
Fourth of July Celebration (Modesto Independence Day Parade)
- 9:30 am
- Downtown Modesto
- Admission: free
- Those who were born on July 4, ages 1-100 years old, are encouraged to contact a parade representative to be part of a birthday float
- Contact: (209) 681-4925; http://www.modestojulyparade.com/index.html
Modesto 4th of July All American Festival
- 11:00 am to 3:00 pm
- Tenth Street Plaza
- 1010 10th Street
- Activities: live music, food and craft booths
- For questions call Anthony Butera at (209) 315-5245
Rancho Cordova July 4th 5k
- July 3rd – 4th
- 9:00 am
- Start: Hagan Park
- Finish: Mills Middle School
- Admission: $2.00
- Parking: $10
- Included with registration are a race packet, two free passes to the 4th of July festival and firework show, free parking, a T-shirt, race bib and finisher coin
- Prize: 1st place male and female win $100
Rancho Cordova Fourth of July Celebration
- July 3 – 4th (Mon. from 4 pm – 11 pm; Tue. from 12 pm – 11 pm)
- Hagan Park
- 2197 Chase Dr., Rancho Cordova, CA 95670
- Admission info: $2 per day; Children (0-5): free; parking $10
- For more info, contact (916) 273-5704
Run Crime Out of Roseville 5k
- 7:20 am
- Royer Park
- 110 Park Dr., Roseville, CA 95678
- Late Registration: Adults – $30; Children under age 16 – $25; 5-member team – $125
- PACKET PICK UP -Monks Cellar, 240 Vernon St. Roseville, CA 95678, Saturday, July 1st 12:00 pm – 3:00 pm
- The register, click the link on the event website: http://rosevillecrimestoppers.org/run/http://runcrimeoutofroseville.com/
Roseville 4th of July Parade
- 9:00 am
- Riverside, Vernon and Douglas Intersection
- Admission is free
- Arrive early for parking; for more details and info visit http://www.roseville.ca.us/communications/4th_of_july_celebration.asp
Roseville Fireworks
- Gates open at 5:00 pm; fireworks start at 9:30 pm
- Placer County Fairgrounds
- 800 All America City Blvd., Roseville, CA 95678
- Admission is free; parking is $5
- For more info, visit the website: http://roseville.ca.us/events/4th_of_july_celebration.asp
16th Annual Arden Arcade Spirit of Freedom Parade
- July 4th
- 9:30 am
- Fulton – El Camino Recreation and Park District at Howe Park in Sacramento
- Admission is free
- Phone: (916) 927-3802; http://www.fecrecpark.com/wp/special-events/fly-fishing-clinic/
SactoMoFo 4th of July Parade Pocket
- 10:00 am – 2:00 pm
- Garcia Bend Park
- 7654 Pocket Rd, Sacramento, CA 95831
- Food truck event with a patriotic parade, live music and more
Fourth on the Field at Raley Field
- 6:00 pm – 10:00 pm, fireworks start at 9:30 pm
- 400 Ballpark Dr, West Sacramento, CA 95691
- General admission is $10, Legacy Club tickets (21 and up) are $15, Children 12 and under are $5
- Events: Live music, hot-dog-eating and push-up contests
Lights on Tahoe South Fireworks
- 9:45 pm
- Tahoe South
- NBC’s TODAY show recognizes Tahoe South’s fireworks display as one of the country’s top Independence Day weekend celebrations. The American Pyrotechnic Association rates it as one of the top five in the nation.
- Call (530) 544-5050; or visit http://tahoesouth.com/events/details/2255/lights_on_the_lake_fireworks_2013