Grillin’ for the 4th of July

Macy's and Sauced BBQ teamed up today to bring you the best in grilling. 4th of July is coming up and it's a great time to get some great new accessories. Dorla Licausi with Macy's joined us to show off some of the great grilling accessories they offer. Also, Raphael Mattioli, chef at Sauced BBQ, cooked up some incredible hot wings for us. Sauced BBQ is only a block away from Macy's, so you can conveniently check both of them out for your 4th of July grillin' needs!

More info:

Macy's

Downtown Sacramento

414 K. Street

Sauced BBQ

1028 7th St.