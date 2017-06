Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Gary Thomas, director of communications at the Stockton Dirt Track, joined us to talk about the upcoming Jimmy Sills Classic. Experience the adrenaline of some of the best in sprint car racing as they hit the Stockton Dirt Track this Sunday!

More info:

Jimmy Sills Classic

Sunday, 6pm

San Joaquin County Fairgrounds

(209) 466-9999

StocktonDirtTrack.com