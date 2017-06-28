× Lanes Closed on I-5 near Sac International after Big Rig Carrying Bricks Overturns

SACRAMENTO — A big rig carrying bricks overturned Wednesday morning, severely impacting traffic along southbound Interstate 5 near Sacramento International Airport.

According to the California Highway Patrol, the driver of the truck only had minor injuries and was mostly just shaken up by the crash. No other injuries were reported, but bricks were scattered across the road.

There was no estimated time for lanes to reopen, and major delays are expected.