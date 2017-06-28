Metro Fire Crews Carry Out Safety Inspections at Local Fireworks Booths

ROSEVILLE — Metro Fire crews are inspecting all fireworks booths that open this season.

So far, they have inspected 160 booths out of the 175 in their area.

Inspectors are searching for fire extinguishers, posted signs that say you have to be 18+ to buy fireworks, proper licenses and clear exits. They also make sure the seller is not selling illegal fireworks.

The purpose of the inspection is to make sure booths are safe and to educate the public.

Metro Fire is also willing to help if a booth does not reach certain standards.