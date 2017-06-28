Rancho Cordova Police Investigating After Toddler Found Dead in Vehicle

RANCHO CORDOVA — Police are investigating after a toddler was found dead in a vehicle in Rancho Cordova.

According to police, an officer spotted a white Toyota Rav-4 parked the wrong way on Rod Beaudry Drive in Rancho Cordova. The officer spoke to a man and woman near the vehicle, and determined they were the owners of the car.

A records check revealed the man had an outstanding warrant out of Arkansas.

Officers began searching the car and found a toddler under some blankets in the back seat. The child was unresponsive and was declared dead at the scene. There were no obvious signs of trauma.

The child’s cause of death will be determined by the Sacramento County coroner’s office.

The man and woman were detained and are being questioned by detectives.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department at (916) 874-5115.