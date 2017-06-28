Randy Peters Catering Kitchen Upgrade

Gary took a trip to Randy Peters Catering to check out their all new state-of-the-art kitchen. They have expanded to a new location in Roseville and are now creating even more amazing food. Studio40 Live is proud to have Randy Peters Catering provide the food for our American Hero Wedding. Mention this Studio40 Live segment and book your event within 30 days to receive a complimentary appetizer!
More info:
Randy Peters Catering
105 Vernon Street, Roseville
(916) 726-2339
RandyPetersCatering.com
Facebook: Randy Peters Catering
Twitter: @RPCatering