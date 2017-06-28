Rendon Faces Death Threats after Pulling Single Payer Health Bill

SACRAMENTO — California Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon says he and his family have been receiving death threats after he shelved a single-payer healthcare bill.

Rendon said the bill’s authors had no way to pay for the estimated $400 billion cost of the state taking over healthcare delivery.

He added that death threats come with being speaker, but Rendon says he’s disappointed that his family is getting the same threats.

Rendon told FOX40 that the bill is not dead, and that he supports single-payer healthcare, but funding details need to be worked out before the bill can be considered by the assembly.

Meanwhile, outside the Capitol, nurses and other supporters of the bill gathered Wednesday. They argue the delays could lead to deaths and the current private insurance system leaves too many without coverage.