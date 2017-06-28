Roseville’s Top Cop Offered Sacramento Police Chief Job

SACRAMENTO — The City of Sacramento has offered the job of police chief to Daniel Hahn.

Hahn was mostly recently the chief of police in Roseville since 2011, but had worked with the Sacramento Police Department for 23 years before that.

The city said its offer to Hahn was conditional, pending a background check that could take several weeks.

“I am excited and fully supportive of city manager Howard Chan’s decision to make a conditional offer to Daniel Hahn to be our next Police Chief,” Mayor Darrell Steinberg said in a statement released by the city. “I am confident he will lead an already great department to an even higher level of performance and community engagement. I look forward to welcoming him back to the city he grew up in.”

Hahn is set to take over for Interim Chief Brian Louie, who assumed the role after Chief Sam Sommers’ retirement in 2016.

Roseville City Manager Rob Jensen issued a statement on the city’s Facebook page, thanking Hahn for his work in Roseville.

“I want to take this opportunity to thank Chief Hahn for the outstanding leadership he has provided in the six years he has served our city. During his tenure and with fantastic team work of the Roseville PD, our crime rates for violent and property crimes hit a 20-year low, and Roseville was named 21st safest city in the nation,” Jensen wrote.