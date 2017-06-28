Salute to Service: Leland “Lee” Scherman 9th District Veteran of the Year

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

In today's Salute to Service, FOX40 is recognizing Elk Grove resident Leland "Lee" Scherman. He was honored as the 9th Assembly District's veteran of the year last week.

Scherman is a former Marine. He served during 1962 to 1966 in Vietnam.. During which, he rose to the rank of Corporal. Scherman says he is proud to receive an honor for his service and that recognition is something he says wasn't always given to him and fellow Vietnam Veterans.

Scherman continues to serve in his community by raising funds for wounded Marines and their families through the Marine Corps League.

Each Memorial Day he had his wife give out more than 2,000 flags. This year they gave 2,017 flags.