Suspect in Deputy Shooting at Watt Avenue, I-80 Light Rail Station Identified

SACRAMENTO — Sacramento County sheriffs have identified Nicory Marquis Spann as the man who shot a deputy at a light rail station Tuesday evening.

The 27-year-old shot a deputy in the face around 6 p.m. on the light rail station platform near Watt Avenue and Interstate 80 during an altercation.

After the shooting, Spann fled to the nearby Red Roof Inn and wasn’t taken into custody until 9:15 p.m. when a robot located him.

Spann was arrested for attempted murder on a peace officer and was booked at the Sacramento County Main Jail. He is currently ineligible for bail.

The injured deputy has been identified as Alex Ladwig.

The sheriff’s department says the deputy was alert and talking when he was transported to the hospital after the shooting. He was last listed in stable condition but will undergo facial reconstruction surgery due to his injuries.

Ladwig is a four-year veteran of the Sacramento Sheriff’s Department and had been assigned to light rail duty for about a year.

The sheriff’s department said the deputy was working overtime when the shooting happened. He was brought in because Regional Transit was having problems at a few stations and wanted extra officers in place.