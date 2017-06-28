Three Teens Arrested in Fatal Double Shooting in Modesto

MODESTO — Modesto detectives arrested three teens in a southwest Modesto shooting that injured one man and killed another.

On June 12 around 4:30 p.m. officers received calls for a shooting near 800 Sutter Avenue.

At the scene they discovered 25-year-old Terelle Swearengin and a 22-year-old man with gunshot wounds. Swearengin later died at the hospital.

During multiple search warrants June 27, officers arrested Marcus White, 19, and two 17-year-old male juveniles for murder and attempted murder.