Two Stockton Officers Sent to Hospital with Minor Injuries After Crash

STOCKTON — Two Stockton Police officers were transported to the hospital after a crash early Wednesday morning.

When the crash happened, the officers were on their way to help other officers pursue a suspect after a report of shots being fired.

The crash happened at Martin Luther King Boulevard and Airport Way.

The officers suffered minor to moderate injuries. The condition of the other driver involved in the crash is unknown at this time.

