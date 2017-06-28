Woman Impregnated by 11-Year-Old Faces Multiple New Charges, Authorities Say

PORT RICHEY, Fla. – A Florida woman accused of having sex with an 11-year-old boy was arrested on a slew of new charges Tuesday.

Police arrested Marissa Ashley Mowry, 25, outside the Busch Gardens theme park in Tampa where she works as a food vendor, according to the Tampa Bay Times.

Mowry, of Port Richey, was 22 when she allegedly began having having sex with the boy at a home in Hillsborough County, according to WTSP. Mowry became pregnant as a result of the sex assaults and gave birth in October of 2014, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

25 Y/O Marissa Mowry charged with sexual battery after becoming pregnant by an 11-year-old pic.twitter.com/vPucHlNt8D — Christopher Boyd (@CMB_News) June 28, 2017

Mowry is accused of having sex with the boy multiple times, starting when he was 11 years old and continuing until he was 14.

Police arrested Mowry on charges of sexual assault and sexual battery on a victim under 12 years of age. Authorities later announced an additional 14 sex assault-related charges, according to WTSP.

Officials said that Mowry’s child, who is now 3, is under the care of a responsible adult.