Adopt a Pet: April

Nereo from the Sacramento SPCA is outside with Darren and April - a Terrier, American Staffordshire mix in need of a home.

Animal ID 23836890 Species Dog Breed Terrier, American Staffordshire/Mix Age 5 years 9 months 3 days Gender Female Size Large Color Tan/White Spayed/Neutered Declawed No Site Adoptions Location Dog Runs Adoption Price $100.00

I'd like to be the one and only dog in my new home.

I find cats a little TOO interesting, so best to keep them away.

Due to my personality, I'm a better fit for homes with older children/adults.

Gentle and calm, 62 pound (chubby) April is a little shy at first but so friendly she might gently jump up and give you a delicate kiss once she knows you and this loving girl walks great on leash, is playful and likes to try to catch birds, cats and other small critters. |kc|

##### SENIORS FOR SENIORS #####

Because I am 5+ years old, my adoption fees are waived for adopters over the age of 65.