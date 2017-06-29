Adopt a Pet: April

Posted 11:18 AM, June 29, 2017, by , Updated at 11:17AM, June 29, 2017

Nereo from the Sacramento SPCA is outside with Darren and April - a Terrier, American Staffordshire mix in need of a home.

Animal ID 23836890
Species Dog
Breed Terrier, American Staffordshire/Mix
Age 5 years 9 months 3 days
Gender Female
Size Large
Color Tan/White
Spayed/Neutered  
Declawed No
Site Adoptions
Location Dog Runs
Intake Date 3/19/2017
Adoption Price $100.00

I'd like to be the one and only dog in my new home.
I find cats a little TOO interesting, so best to keep them away.
Due to my personality, I'm a better fit for homes with older children/adults.

Gentle and calm, 62 pound (chubby) April is a little shy at first but so friendly she might gently jump up and give you a delicate kiss once she knows you and this loving girl walks great on leash, is playful and likes to try to catch birds, cats and other small critters. |kc|

##### SENIORS FOR SENIORS #####
Because I am 5+ years old, my adoption fees are waived for adopters over the age of 65.