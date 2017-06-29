Adopt a Pet: April

Nereo from the Sacramento SPCA is outside with Darren and April - a Terrier, American Staffordshire mix in need of a home.
|Animal ID
|23836890
|Species
|Dog
|Breed
|Terrier, American Staffordshire/Mix
|Age
|5 years 9 months 3 days
|Gender
|Female
|Size
|Large
|Color
|Tan/White
|Spayed/Neutered
|Declawed
|No
|Site
|Adoptions
|Location
|Dog Runs
|Intake Date
|3/19/2017
|Adoption Price
|$100.00
I'd like to be the one and only dog in my new home.
I find cats a little TOO interesting, so best to keep them away.
Due to my personality, I'm a better fit for homes with older children/adults.
Gentle and calm, 62 pound (chubby) April is a little shy at first but so friendly she might gently jump up and give you a delicate kiss once she knows you and this loving girl walks great on leash, is playful and likes to try to catch birds, cats and other small critters. |kc|
##### SENIORS FOR SENIORS #####
Because I am 5+ years old, my adoption fees are waived for adopters over the age of 65.