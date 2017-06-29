Animal Shelter Waives Pet Redemption Fees for Fourth of July

SACRAMENTO -- Loud fireworks can potentially frighten dogs and cats to run away from home this Fourth of July weekend.
Since shelters typically see a spike in lost pets during the holiday, the Bradshaw Animal Shelter is waiving their redemption fee from now through July 12. Owners will be saving more than $150 on pet redemption, depending on the time the animal stays.
To avoid the possibility of strayed pets, read the safety tips below.
Safety Tips:
- Do not take pets to firework displays because of the fear it creates for them.
- Keep pets indoors near and on the Fourth of July-- even outdoor pets. Leave a television or radio playing at a normal or a little more than normal volume to comfort them during outdoor festivities.
- Do not leave pets outside even if you have fences, ropes, or chained tethers. This could potentially cause injuries or deaths when the pets try to move.
- Make sure pets wear their licenses or are microchipped. This could speed up the finding process of the pet.
- If you plan to be out of town during the weekend, send your pet to a knowledgeable sitter such as in a vets office, boarding kennel, or with a pet sitter.
For more information, contact Janna Haynes at haynesja@saccounty.net.
Ashley Caldwell contributed to this report.