Animal Shelter Waives Pet Redemption Fees for Fourth of July

SACRAMENTO -- Loud fireworks can potentially frighten dogs and cats to run away from home this Fourth of July weekend.

Since shelters typically see a spike in lost pets during the holiday, the Bradshaw Animal Shelter is waiving their redemption fee from now through July 12. Owners will be saving more than $150 on pet redemption, depending on the time the animal stays.

To avoid the possibility of strayed pets, read the safety tips below.

Safety Tips:

Do not take pets to firework displays because of the fear it creates for them.

Keep pets indoors near and on the Fourth of July-- even outdoor pets. Leave a television or radio playing at a normal or a little more than normal volume to comfort them during outdoor festivities.

Do not leave pets outside even if you have fences, ropes, or chained tethers. This could potentially cause injuries or deaths when the pets try to move.

Make sure pets wear their licenses or are microchipped. This could speed up the finding process of the pet.

If you plan to be out of town during the weekend, send your pet to a knowledgeable sitter such as in a vets office, boarding kennel, or with a pet sitter.

For more information, contact Janna Haynes at haynesja@saccounty.net.

Ashley Caldwell contributed to this report.