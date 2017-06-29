Demonstrators Hold Mock Funeral Outside Rep. Denham’s Office

MODESTO — Demonstrators in Modesto held a mock funeral Thursday outside Rep. Jeff Denham’s office to protest his support for repealing the Affordable Care Act — better known as Obamacare.

The crowd wore black, and some had their faces painted like ghosts.

One demonstrator, Carrie Anne Castillo, says she will lose her battle with her two auto-immune diseases if the GOP’s healthcare bill is passed.

“The injections are $5,000 a month,” Castillo said. “I would probably not be able to continue my medication or if I keep my medication, we would probably not be able to keep our house which we’ve lived in for 15 years.”

This week, the non-partisan Congressional Budget Office estimated the GOP’s Better Care Reconciliation Act will reduce the federal deficit by $321 billion over the next decade — but 15 million Americans would lose health insurance in the next year.

“The ACA passed and it was life changing for her. She was able to start up different therapies and she went into remission,” Darleen Patrick said. Patrick’s daughter, Hollie, has ulcerative colitis — an inflammatory bowel disease that could lead to a greater risk of colon cancer.

Rep. Denham was in Washington on Thursday, but his office issued this statement: