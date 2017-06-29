Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The California WorldFest is coming to the Nevada County Fairgrounds July 13th through the 16th! Brought to you by The Center for the Arts, enjoy a diverse selection of over 50 food vendors, 50 bands from around the world, performance acts, activities for kids, and more! Experience the cultures of the world at California WorldFest!July 13-16Nevada County Fairgrounds

The Center for the Arts

314 West Main Street

Grass Valley, CA

(530) 274-8384

TheCenterForTheArts.org

Facebook: The Center for the Arts

Twitter: @CenterForTheArts