Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Jordyn Anderson of the Downtown Sacramento Partnership joined Gary and Lori in the kitchen to talk about Concerts in the Park. Not only can you experience some great music, but also some amazing food! Rich's Ice Cream Catering will be making an appearance at Concerts in the Park and Charla joined us to talk about it. Rich's Ice Cream Catering offers full service catering with waffle cones, premium Gunther's Ice Cream, and a variety of great toppings. Charla was kind enough to share some ice cream with us today. Check out some incredible bands and enjoy some sweet ice cream with Rich's Ice Cream at Concerts in the Park.Rich's Ice Cream Catering(916) 351- 0748Concerts in the ParkFridays now through July 21st5-9pmCesar Chavez Plaza(916) 442-8575