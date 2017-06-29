Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The month of July is a time of food, family, friends, and fun. It's also a great time to give back to those who are less fortunate. John Stevens of the Auburn Grocery Outlet joined us to talk about the Independence From Hunger Food Drive. This month long campaign is company-wide and allows customers to donate food and/or cash to support local food assistance partners. You can participate in the food drive in a variety of ways. Purchase specially marked items and place them in the collection bin, purchase pre-made assortment bags, donate cash at the register, or donate online. Give back through the month of July with Grocery Outlet and the Independence From Hunger Food Drive!

More info:

Grocery Outlet

414 Grass Valley Hwy, Auburn

GroceryOutlet.com/Donate