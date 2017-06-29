Kids Golf FUNdementals in Carmichael

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Clear all greens! A fun day for kids has arrived at a Junior Camp at Ancil Hoffman Golf Course. Gary is chatting with Melanie Thomson about the junior camp details.

The camps are held from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. daily Monday-Thursday. Children put into practice swinging, putting, and more. Lunch is also provided. The future golf stars learn more about the golf course that some did not know existed. Kids are expected to put their golf skills learned to the test as they battle the golf course on real time.

Parents interested in helping their future golf superstar can register kids to one of the four camps left. Be mindful the last camp ends on August 17. Click HERE for more information or contact Melanie Thomson at (916) 532-6751.

This report was filed by intern Ashley Caldwell.