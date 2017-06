SACRAMENTO — One person was injured in a shooting in the Howe ‘Bout Arden shopping center on Thursday evening.

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the shooting, which may have targeted a group of bikers that was meeting at the Starbucks on Howe Avenue and Arden Way.

Investigation underway for shooting that appears to have targeted bikers gathering near the Howe/Arden Starbucks in Sac. @FOX40 pic.twitter.com/rwykfYr0o8 — Sonseeahray Tonsall (@tonsalltv) June 30, 2017

The victim’s arm was bandaged at the scene, but they were not taken to the hospital.

So far we've seen just 1 person with an arm bandage from the Sac shooting near Howe/Arden Starbucks. No one transported. @FOX40 pic.twitter.com/oCVZi6Gr6y — Sonseeahray Tonsall (@tonsalltv) June 30, 2017