Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Irish rock band trio, OnOff, tore up the studio today with their amazing music. They will be performing at Concerts in the Park tomorrow, along with 4 other bands. Enjoy different local and touring musicians now through July 21st at Cesar Chavez Plaza for Concerts in the Park!Concerts in the ParkFridays now through July 21st5-9pmCesar Chavez Plaza(916) 442-8575