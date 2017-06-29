Police Breathalyze Bar Patrons as Part of ‘Know Your Limit’ Program

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FOLSOM -- Folsom Police Department's "Know Your Limit" program helps educate people on how much they're drinking and if they're over or under the legal limit to drive.

Officers go to different bars in Folsom and ask people to voluntarily blow into breathalyzers -- those who participate don't get in trouble, it's just designed to show people how alcohol can affect them.

There are certain times throughout the year, including the Fourth of July, where Folsom police see more DUI arrests, so they want people to be aware of the impact of alcohol before going out and celebrating this weekend.

The officers did tests on a few people, and some were over the legal limit, while others were fine to drive, but everyone was a good sport and happy with the opportunity to learn.

DUI fines can be as much as $10,000. Folsom police say it's not worth it, and if you've been drinking, take a cab or use a ridesharing service, such as Uber or Lyft, instead.