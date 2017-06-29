Time Travel in Sacramento

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Go back 10,000 years -- at California Museum's Time Traveler Camp this summer.

Mae did exactly that as she chatted with time traveler Antonia about the wonders of children going to the week-long camp that includes exhibit tours, hands-on activities and adventures to close sites.

Travelers are given a specific period and are given activities like drawing maps or even designing things.

Those between ages 6-12 are recommended to take this unforgettable journey.

Luckily, there is one more session for adventurers out there!

Session 2

July 17-21 [few spaces still open]

9:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.

California Museum, 1020 O St., Sacramento CA 95814

For more information click HERE or call Breanna Hamilton at (916) 654-1729.

This report was filed by Intern Ashley Caldwell.