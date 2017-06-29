Two Arrested for Five Armed Robberies in Modesto

MODESTO– Two men were arrested Wednesday in connection to five recent armed robberies in the Modesto area.

The first robbery occurred on May 14, where two men armed with guns barged into a local Chevron store demanding money on Kansas Avenue. Other robberies since then was at Chevron on Pelandale, Game Stop on McHenry, and the same Chevron on Kansas where the suspects were not caught, police said.

It was not until 3 p.m. Wednesday that a Metro PCS Robbery on Standiford Avenue had a different outcome.

Police said the men did not know the Modesto Narcotics Enforcement Team saw the getaway car that matched the description that witnesses provided.

Officers then followed the car to Manteca and took the two men into custody during a traffic stop.

Police are still investigating whether the suspects Javier Sandoval Dominguez, 26, and Manuel Morales Martinez, 25, are connected to 10 similar robberies.

Anyone who believes they witnessed or have more information about this case should call Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636 for a possible cash reward.

Ashley Caldwell filed this report.