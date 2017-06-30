“A Day in the Life” Project with Jared Leto

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Jared Leto and his band Thirty Seconds to Mars have announced their latest project, "A Day in the Life." This Tuesday, the 4th of July, they are filming a massive portrait of America, capturing a single day in the life of this beautiful country in all 50 states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico. The band has also confirmed they will be releasing their next album this year.

Viewers can participate in the project by answering the following questions:

· What does America mean to you?

· What does the American dream mean to you?

· What is the state of the country today?

· What are you afraid of?

· What are your hopes and dreams for the future?

Visit their WEBSITE for more info.