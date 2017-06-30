A Taste for America with Jackson Rancheria

Whenever Jackson Rancheria Casino Resort comes on the show they go all out. They don't just bring a few food items, they bring an entire feast! They are offering "A Taste for America" this July 3rd and 4th with all of your favorite American food. Burgers, prime rib, ribs, hot dogs, corn, macaroni and cheese, mashed potatoes, and more! Chef Richard Bidwell joined us to talk about all of the amazing food you can get at this buffet event for only 24.95! Enjoy A Taste for America at Jackson Rancheria Casino Resort!
More info:
A Taste of America
July 3rd & 4th, 11am-8pm
Jackson Rancheria Casino Resort
12222 New York Ranch Road, Jackson, CA 95642
(800) 822-WINN
JacksonCasino.com
Facebook: Jackson Casino
Twitter: @JacksonCasino