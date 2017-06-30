A Taste for America with Jackson Rancheria

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Whenever Jackson Rancheria Casino Resort comes on the show they go all out. They don't just bring a few food items, they bring an entire feast! They are offering "A Taste for America" this July 3rd and 4th with all of your favorite American food. Burgers, prime rib, ribs, hot dogs, corn, macaroni and cheese, mashed potatoes, and more! Chef Richard Bidwell joined us to talk about all of the amazing food you can get at this buffet event for only 24.95! Enjoy A Taste for America at Jackson Rancheria Casino Resort!

More info:

A Taste of America

July 3rd & 4th, 11am-8pm

Jackson Rancheria Casino Resort

12222 New York Ranch Road, Jackson, CA 95642

(800) 822-WINN

JacksonCasino.com

Facebook: Jackson Casino

Twitter: @JacksonCasino