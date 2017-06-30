Car Plows into San Joaquin General Hospital

FRENCH CAMP — A car rammed through the side of San Joaquin General Hospital Thursday night, coming to a stop as papers and files fell to the floor in the emergency room admissions office.

There were no serious injuries reported as a result of the crash that occurred around 2:15 a.m., according to the Lodi Professional Firefighters.

A picture posted on the firefighters’ Facebook page shows crumbling walls surrounding the SUV as it sits in a doorway.

The driver was later taken into custody by sheriff’s deputies and has yet to be identified.

The incidents leading up to the incident have not been reported.