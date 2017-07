Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- Sacramento City officials, religious leaders and activists in the Oak Park neighborhood are marching through the streets to make a statement that violence won't be tolerated.

This comes after a rash of shootings and killings over the past several weeks. Police say they have assigned extra officers to the neighborhood for the holiday weekend.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Leaders say activities for youth as well as partnerships with business, schools and churches will be required to steer kids to healthy activities and jobs to eliminate violence in the neighborhood.