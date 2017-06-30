× Couple Charged with Murder after Toddler Found Dead in Car

SACRAMENTO — The couple arrested after a 3-year-old girl was found dead in a vehicle in Rancho Cordova appeared in a Sacramento County Superior Court room Friday.

Angela Phakhin, 27, and her boyfriend Untwan Smith, 46, were charged with murder.

Phakhin, the girl’s mother, and Smith were originally arrested Wednesday on suspicion of child endangerment. Investigators said there were no obvious signs of trauma on the girl.

The couple arrived in the Sacramento area from Arkansas in February, and had been living out of their car.

They will be back in court July 10.