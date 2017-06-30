Dog Interrupts Chamber Orchestra, is Still a Good Boy

EPHESUS, Turkey — Video of a yellow lab checking out some classical music is made the rounds online Friday, giving us a great start to the Fourth of July weekend.

The clip, posted to the ‘Extremeyak’ YouTube account, shows the calm pup slowly walking up to musicians from the Vienna Chamber Orchestra in the middle of Mendelssohn’s Italian Symphony No. 4. The orchestra was performing in front of a beautiful backdrop in Ephesus, Turkey.

The conductor didn’t skip a beat as he briefly glanced over at the dog, and neither did the musicians, as it laid down at a violinist’s feet.

It was unclear if it was all part of the show, but the audience clearly loved it.