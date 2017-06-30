Girl Diagnosed with Leukemia Sells Lemonade for Friend in Need

ROCKLIN — The Rocklin community rallied around one little girl after her lemonade stand caught the attention of law enforcement.

Taylor Hurst, who has been diagnosed with Leukemia, is fundraising for her friend Martin.

The little boy was diagnosed with a fatal brain tumor. His family needs the money for treatment to help extend his life by five years.

Taylor and her family encourage everyone to go out to Rocklin and get some lemonade for the good cause. They can be found Saturday at 4762 Racetrack Circle from 9 a.m. to noon.