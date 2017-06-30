Huge Pet Lizard Found in Neighbor’s Roseville Back Yard

ROSEVILLE — It’s to be expected. Every now and again, your neighbor’s pet is bound to wander down the block and maybe hang out in your back yard until it’s claimed.

It happened Thursday in Roseville’s Quail Glen neighborhood — but this time it wasn’t a dog or cat. It was a 4-foot Argentinian black and white tegu lizard.

Roseville Police posted a photo of the gentle giant to its Facebook page Thursday evening, and credited the homeowner with not running away or setting their home on fire.

An animal control officer was eventually able to get the lizard into cage and back to its owner.

Tegu lizards are known to be affectionate and docile, as long as they receive enough attention and handling.