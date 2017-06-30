Ski Resorts Open for Rare Fourth of July Weekend

SODA SPRINGS — Boreal Mountain Resort is expecting hundreds of people to flock to the mountains and enjoy skiing and snowboarding under the summer sun.

The resort will have one lift and one run open to the public Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

This will be the first time a lift has been open from top to bottom in July.

Those in possession of or who expect to purchase 2017 to 2018 season passes will be able to ride for free.

Squaw Valley Resort will also be open from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. starting Saturday through July 4th.