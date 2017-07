Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- Raley Field saw a packed house Friday as one of the biggest stars of the Giants, Madison Bumgarner, made his comeback.

The Giants' lefty was making his first appearance in a real game since injuring his throwing shoulder back in April.

Just like the fans, Bumgarner himself was not too concerned over the seven hits and four earned runs for the River Cats.

"I felt pretty good today," the Giants pitcher said. "The results, obviously, weren't pretty good, but that's not what is important. What's important is me getting my arm strength back, and I felt like it's pretty close."